Will Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.46B, closed the recent trade at $13.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.18% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -49.89% off its 52-week high price of $20.64 and 19.03% above the 52-week low of $11.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sporting -0.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the SBSW stock price touched $13.77 or saw a rise of 12.68%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares have moved 10.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -20.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.88 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -81.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.85% from the levels at last check today.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.56%, compared to 20.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 85.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -30.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.03%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.67 at a share yield of 12.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.92% with a share float percentage of 8.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AQR Capital Management, LLC with over 7.74 million shares worth more than $95.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, AQR Capital Management, LLC held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Condire Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.77 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $27.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $29.86 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.