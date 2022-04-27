Will Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 18.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.19B, closed the last trade at $5.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The KGC stock price is -64.17% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 3.54% above the 52-week low of $4.90. The 3-month trading volume is 22.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Sporting -4.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the KGC stock price touched $5.08 or saw a rise of 15.89%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved -12.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed -11.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.11% from current levels.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.19%, compared to 10.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.00% and -70.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $954.51 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $970.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 billion and $1.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.60% for the current quarter and -18.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -82.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.31%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.08% with a share float percentage of 66.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corporation having a total of 615 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 81.34 million shares worth more than $435.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 41.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.86 million and represent 3.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 64.11 million shares of worth $343.65 million while later fund manager owns 15.89 million shares of worth $104.24 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.