Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Future Potential?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.30B, closed the recent trade at $12.23 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The VLY stock price is -23.47% off its 52-week high price of $15.10 and 4.66% above the 52-week low of $11.66. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the VLY stock price touched $12.23 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, Valley National Bancorp shares have moved -12.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have changed -10.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.47% from the levels at last check today.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Valley National Bancorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.59%, compared to -3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $352.08 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $439.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $323.9 million and $344.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.70% for the current quarter and 27.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 20.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 3.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.58% with a share float percentage of 62.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 55.06 million shares worth more than $757.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.49% shares in the company for having 11.58 million shares of worth $159.16 million while later fund manager owns 11.3 million shares of worth $157.24 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.