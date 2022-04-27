Will Current Price Volatility Hamper PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Future Potential?

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $677.53M, closed the last trade at $15.36 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -7.19% during that session. The PMVP stock price is -142.97% off its 52-week high price of $37.32 and 6.12% above the 52-week low of $14.42. The 3-month trading volume is 819.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Sporting -7.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the PMVP stock price touched $15.36 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -33.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) have changed -23.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -310.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -95.31% from current levels.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.84%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.80% and -44.80% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -66.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.10%.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 12 and May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.99% with a share float percentage of 124.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.33 million shares worth more than $169.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 16.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., with the holding of over 3.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.73 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $28.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $22.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.