Why Should You Consider Adding McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) To Your Portfolio?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $351.36M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The MUX stock price is -151.47% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and -1.47% below the 52-week low of $0.69. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MUX stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc. shares have moved -23.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have changed -20.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -157.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -120.59% from current levels.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that McEwen Mining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $67.72 million and $67.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.20% for the current quarter and -18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.50% over the past 5 years.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.72% with a share float percentage of 31.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.73 million shares worth more than $18.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 10.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.11 million and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.90% shares in the company for having 18.5 million shares of worth $15.77 million while later fund manager owns 9.13 million shares of worth $7.78 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.