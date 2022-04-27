Why Should You Add Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock (TETC) To Your Portfolio?

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:TETC) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $471.17M, closed the recent trade at $9.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The TETC stock price is -5.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.30 and 1.94% above the 52-week low of $9.60. The 3-month trading volume is 43.03K shares.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:TETC) trade information

Sporting -0.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the TETC stock price touched $9.79 or saw a rise of 4.95%. Year-to-date, Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock shares have moved 0.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:TETC) have changed 0.62%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock (TETC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.31% over the past 6 months.

TETC Dividends

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:TETC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.12% with a share float percentage of 84.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A Common Stock having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 2.13 million shares worth more than $20.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 5.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.41 million and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 29889.0 shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 27051.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.