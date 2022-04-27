Why Should We Buy Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Stock?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 3.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.73B, closed the last trade at $15.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The PTEN stock price is -18.05% off its 52-week high price of $18.77 and 61.76% above the 52-week low of $6.08. The 3-month trading volume is 4.27 million shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the PTEN stock price touched $15.90 or saw a rise of 15.29%. Year-to-date, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares have moved 88.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have changed -1.24%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 68.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.05%, compared to 41.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.60% and 47.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $436.08 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $486.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $220.8 million and $240.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 97.50% for the current quarter and 102.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.10% over the past 5 years.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 0.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.44% with a share float percentage of 86.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 30.76 million shares worth more than $276.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 21.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $190.24 million and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.83% shares in the company for having 14.69 million shares of worth $125.75 million while later fund manager owns 12.73 million shares of worth $109.01 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.92% of company’s outstanding stock.