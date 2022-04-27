Why Should Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Be In Your Portfolio?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.27B, closed the recent trade at $130.90 per share which meant it lost -$4.61 on the day or -3.40% during that session. The CHKP stock price is -14.3% off its 52-week high price of $149.62 and 17.61% above the 52-week low of $107.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) trade information

Sporting -3.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the CHKP stock price touched $130.90 or saw a rise of 9.39%. Year-to-date, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 16.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have changed -4.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.42%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.40% and 5.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $585.65 million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $527.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $563.8 million and $507.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.90% for the current quarter and 4.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 2.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.73%.

CHKP Dividends

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.31% with a share float percentage of 94.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. having a total of 922 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 7.47 million shares worth more than $870.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 5.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $672.15 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 2.17 million shares of worth $258.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.91 million shares of worth $223.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.