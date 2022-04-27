Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the last trade at $2.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -5.52% during that session. The CRON stock price is -223.71% off its 52-week high price of $9.42 and -1.37% below the 52-week low of $2.95. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting -5.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the CRON stock price touched $2.91 or saw a rise of 13.65%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved -25.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed -31.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.90 while the price target rests at a high of $8.68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.34% from current levels.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cronos Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.70%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.76 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.34% with a share float percentage of 32.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 11.17 million shares worth more than $43.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the holding of over 8.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.64 million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 11.17 million shares of worth $43.8 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 million shares of worth $12.8 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.