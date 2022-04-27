When Will NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Be Worth Investing In?

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 6.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.66B, closed the last trade at $25.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The NLOK stock price is -21.49% off its 52-week high price of $30.92 and 18.51% above the 52-week low of $20.74. The 3-month trading volume is 5.76 million shares.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the NLOK stock price touched $25.45 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, NortonLifeLock Inc. shares have moved -2.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have changed -10.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.40 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.98% from current levels.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NortonLifeLock Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.20% and 10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $697.3 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $713.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 29.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.70%.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.06% with a share float percentage of 99.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NortonLifeLock Inc. having a total of 887 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.97 million shares worth more than $1.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 53.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 19.75 million shares of worth $513.1 million while later fund manager owns 16.8 million shares of worth $436.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.