When Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Will Be A Good Investment?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.18B, closed the last trade at $32.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -102.28% off its 52-week high price of $65.64 and 0.31% above the 52-week low of $32.35. The 3-month trading volume is 6.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Sporting -4.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the LYFT stock price touched $32.45 or saw a rise of 12.11%. Year-to-date, Lyft Inc. shares have moved -24.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed -13.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.55% from current levels.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 312.00%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 117.20% and 125.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.40%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $939.51 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $991.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $569.9 million and $608.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 64.90% for the current quarter and 62.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.80% over the past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.31% with a share float percentage of 94.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft Inc. having a total of 703 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 48.84 million shares worth more than $2.62 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 25.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 billion and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 20.05 million shares of worth $919.56 million while later fund manager owns 7.85 million shares of worth $420.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.