What Are The Chances Of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Being A Good Investment?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47B, closed the last trade at $7.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -6.37% during that session. The ETWO stock price is -98.37% off its 52-week high price of $14.58 and -2.45% below the 52-week low of $7.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Sporting -6.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the ETWO stock price touched $7.35 or saw a rise of 14.44%. Year-to-date, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares have moved -34.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) have changed -21.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.27% from current levels.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.80% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $145.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.55% with a share float percentage of 108.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E2open Parent Holdings Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Francisco Partners Management, LP with over 38.69 million shares worth more than $435.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Francisco Partners Management, LP held 12.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 31.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $353.38 million and represent 10.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 7.67 million shares of worth $86.39 million while later fund manager owns 6.89 million shares of worth $77.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.