Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Lower

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.01B, closed the recent trade at $17.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The DOC stock price is -12.59% off its 52-week high price of $19.59 and 7.64% above the 52-week low of $16.07. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) trade information

Sporting -0.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the DOC stock price touched $17.40 or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, Physicians Realty Trust shares have moved -6.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have changed -0.51%.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Physicians Realty Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.73%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.50% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $127 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $129.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $113.34 million and $112.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.10% for the current quarter and 14.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 22.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

DOC Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 5.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.15% with a share float percentage of 94.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Physicians Realty Trust having a total of 482 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.49 million shares worth more than $611.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 32.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $607.89 million and represent 14.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 10.37 million shares of worth $189.42 million while later fund manager owns 6.25 million shares of worth $117.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.