Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Lower

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.57B, closed the last trade at $26.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The NLSN stock price is -8.02% off its 52-week high price of $28.42 and 39.11% above the 52-week low of $16.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the NLSN stock price touched $26.31 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, Nielsen Holdings plc shares have moved 28.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have changed 18.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.28, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.39% from current levels.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nielsen Holdings plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.87%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.10% and -6.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $897.02 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $899.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.67 billion and $843.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -46.40% for the current quarter and 6.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 187.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.30%.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.76%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.12% with a share float percentage of 108.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nielsen Holdings plc having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.24 million shares worth more than $868.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Windacre Partnership LLC, with the holding of over 35.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.59 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 12.51 million shares of worth $253.27 million while later fund manager owns 10.18 million shares of worth $195.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.