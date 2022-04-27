Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Lower

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 4.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.21B, closed the last trade at $5.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The MUFG stock price is -18.12% off its 52-week high price of $6.78 and 10.28% above the 52-week low of $5.15. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Sporting -2.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MUFG stock price touched $5.74 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares have moved 5.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) have changed -13.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.43 while the price target rests at a high of $8.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.4% from current levels.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.86%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 47.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.90%.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 4.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.72% with a share float percentage of 1.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with over 80.87 million shares worth more than $479.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 10.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.7 million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 19.94 million shares of worth $109.85 million while later fund manager owns 4.59 million shares of worth $25.32 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.