Wall Street Was Disappointed By TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s -13.32% Stock Price Decline

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.90M, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -13.32% during that session. The WULF stock price is -986.67% off its 52-week high price of $37.49 and -11.3% below the 52-week low of $3.84. The 3-month trading volume is 653.31K shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting -13.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the WULF stock price touched $3.45 or saw a rise of 43.72%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc. shares have moved -77.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed -61.88%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -595.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -595.65% from current levels.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.55% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.72% over the past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.87% with a share float percentage of 8.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TeraWulf Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company.