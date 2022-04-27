Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Investors To Make Money Again

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) has seen 63.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $574.36M, closed the recent trade at $3.57 per share which meant it gained $1.86 on the day or 108.92% during that session. The VIVK stock price is -320.17% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 52.66% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 181.38K shares.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

Sporting 108.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the VIVK stock price touched $3.57 or saw a rise of 20.67%. Year-to-date, Vivakor Inc. shares have moved -77.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) have changed -31.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 6720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.63% over the past 6 months.

VIVK Dividends

Vivakor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivakor Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.