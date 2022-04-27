Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Surprises Wall Street With 1.34% Stock Price Gain

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.79B, closed the recent trade at $236.72 per share which meant it gained $3.13 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The UNP stock price is -17.84% off its 52-week high price of $278.94 and 17.34% above the 52-week low of $195.68. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 million shares.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the UNP stock price touched $236.72 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, Union Pacific Corporation shares have moved -7.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) have changed -14.55%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Union Pacific Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.98%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.50% and 20.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.10%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.15 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 26.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.91%.

UNP Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.72 at a share yield of 2.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.13% with a share float percentage of 82.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Union Pacific Corporation having a total of 2,968 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.67 million shares worth more than $13.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 53.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.52 billion and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 18.27 million shares of worth $4.6 billion while later fund manager owns 13.61 million shares of worth $3.43 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.