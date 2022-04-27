U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Shares Have Loss -1.00% Over The Past Month

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has a beta value of 2.89 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49B, closed the last trade at $17.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The SLCA stock price is -20.88% off its 52-week high price of $21.54 and 59.48% above the 52-week low of $7.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Sporting -1.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the SLCA stock price touched $17.82 or saw a rise of 15.14%. Year-to-date, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares have moved 89.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have changed -1.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.20, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.66% from current levels.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.50% and 40.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $255.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $227.28 million and $234.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.40% for the current quarter and 17.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.40% over the past 5 years.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.92% with a share float percentage of 81.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.36 million shares worth more than $98.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.24 million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.79% shares in the company for having 5.06 million shares of worth $48.99 million while later fund manager owns 4.46 million shares of worth $35.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.98% of company’s outstanding stock.