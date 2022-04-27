Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -3.91% Fall

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 114.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.22B, closed the last trade at $49.68 per share which meant it lost -$2.02 on the day or -3.91% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -47.62% off its 52-week high price of $73.34 and 37.0% above the 52-week low of $31.30. The 3-month trading volume is 46.91 million shares.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Sporting -3.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the TWTR stock price touched $49.68 or saw a rise of 4.99%. Year-to-date, Twitter Inc. shares have moved 14.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 28.70%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.57% from current levels.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 340.00%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.90% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.00%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.58 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 billion and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.50% for the current quarter and 24.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.70% over the past 5 years.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.52% with a share float percentage of 93.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter Inc. having a total of 1,332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.38 million shares worth more than $3.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 70.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 21.59 million shares of worth $933.08 million while later fund manager owns 16.93 million shares of worth $731.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.