Traeger Inc. (COOK): What Are The Positives?

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $830.82M, closed the recent trade at $6.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The COOK stock price is -423.95% off its 52-week high price of $32.59 and -0.96% below the 52-week low of $6.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Traeger Inc. (COOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Sporting -3.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the COOK stock price touched $6.22 or saw a rise of 15.03%. Year-to-date, Traeger Inc. shares have moved -47.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) have changed -10.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -157.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.54% from the levels at last check today.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Traeger Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.00%, compared to 3.80% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160.65 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $257.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -394.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.86%.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 99.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Traeger Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 24.69 million shares worth more than $516.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board held 21.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 4.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.3 million and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 4.31 million shares of worth $90.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $22.44 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.