Tempest Therapeutics Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.69M, closed the recent trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 33.47% during that session. The TPST stock price is -1201.59% off its 52-week high price of $41.00 and 31.43% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17430.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.23.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Sporting 33.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the TPST stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 7.08%. Year-to-date, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -55.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have changed -38.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 29850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1519.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -630.16% from the levels at last check today.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tempest Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.69%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.00% and 80.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.10% over the past 5 years.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.44% with a share float percentage of 39.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempest Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $9.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.2 million and represent 5.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $3.82 million while later fund manager owns 84987.0 shares of worth $1.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.