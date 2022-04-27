SVF Investment Corp. Shares Are Down -3.52% Since The Beginning Of The Year

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $629.17M, closed the recent trade at $9.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The SVFA stock price is -10.46% off its 52-week high price of $10.88 and 1.83% above the 52-week low of $9.67. The 3-month trading volume is 174.36K shares.

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the SVFA stock price touched $9.85 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, SVF Investment Corp. shares have moved -1.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) have changed 0.51%.

SVF Investment Corp. (SVFA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.61% over the past 6 months.

SVFA Dividends

SVF Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.66% with a share float percentage of 52.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SVF Investment Corp. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 1.92 million shares worth more than $18.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 1.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.29 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ClearBridge Select Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $9.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $2.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.