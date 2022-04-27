Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $824.33M, closed the last trade at $14.92 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 4.85% during that session. The METC stock price is -45.64% off its 52-week high price of $21.73 and 73.66% above the 52-week low of $3.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 901.64K shares.

Sporting 4.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the METC stock price touched $14.92 or saw a rise of 19.87%. Year-to-date, Ramaco Resources Inc. shares have moved 9.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) have changed -4.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ramaco Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 608.89%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 518.20% and 1,200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.78 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 877.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.23%.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 1.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.65% with a share float percentage of 52.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ramaco Resources Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. with over 11.46 million shares worth more than $141.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. held 25.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ECP ControlCo, LLC, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.32 million and represent 12.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $2.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $3.72 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.