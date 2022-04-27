Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.52B, closed the recent trade at $63.72 per share which meant it gained $3.73 on the day or 6.21% during that session. The CSGP stock price is -58.58% off its 52-week high price of $101.05 and 23.1% above the 52-week low of $49.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

Sporting 6.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the CSGP stock price touched $63.72 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, CoStar Group Inc. shares have moved -24.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have changed -11.20%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CoStar Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.40%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.20% and -16.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $530.16 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $552.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $469.73 million and $497.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.90% for the current quarter and 10.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.14% with a share float percentage of 98.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CoStar Group Inc. having a total of 865 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.55 million shares worth more than $2.73 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 27.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 billion and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 13.56 million shares of worth $1.07 billion while later fund manager owns 11.22 million shares of worth $886.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.