Shares Of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Decreased By -12.85% In A Month

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.05B, closed the recent trade at $81.76 per share which meant it gained $2.52 on the day or 3.18% during that session. The STX stock price is -43.92% off its 52-week high price of $117.67 and 4.35% above the 52-week low of $78.20. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Sporting 3.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the STX stock price touched $81.76 or saw a rise of 5.89%. Year-to-date, Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares have moved -29.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have changed -12.85%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $104.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $130.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.5% from the levels at last check today.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.79%, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.11 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 41.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.88%.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.80 at a share yield of 3.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.92% with a share float percentage of 85.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seagate Technology Holdings plc having a total of 1,121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.54 million shares worth more than $2.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 15.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 6.01 million shares of worth $679.09 million while later fund manager owns 6.0 million shares of worth $616.5 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.