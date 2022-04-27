Shares Of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Loss -15.27% In A Month

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.71B, closed the recent trade at $21.51 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The CHX stock price is -41.7% off its 52-week high price of $30.48 and 11.67% above the 52-week low of $19.00. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the CHX stock price touched $21.51 or saw a rise of 16.5%. Year-to-date, ChampionX Corporation shares have moved 4.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) have changed -15.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.87% from the levels at last check today.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChampionX Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.67%, compared to 21.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 136.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $865.96 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $853.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $684.89 million and $749.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.40% for the current quarter and 13.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 110.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 56.40%.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 1.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.45% with a share float percentage of 99.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChampionX Corporation having a total of 426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.37 million shares worth more than $492.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $399.81 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 5.93 million shares of worth $132.9 million while later fund manager owns 5.75 million shares of worth $116.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.