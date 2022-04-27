Shares In Mattel Inc. (MAT) 2.55% Up, YTD

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 5.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.94B, closed the recent trade at $24.37 per share which meant it gained $2.26 on the day or 10.22% during that session. The MAT stock price is -5.5% off its 52-week high price of $25.71 and 26.38% above the 52-week low of $17.94. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mattel Inc. (MAT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Sporting 10.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MAT stock price touched $24.37 or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, Mattel Inc. shares have moved 2.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have changed -3.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.69% from the levels at last check today.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mattel Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.00%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $917.95 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $874.2 million and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 4.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 614.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.36% with a share float percentage of 99.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mattel Inc. having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 45.59 million shares worth more than $982.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 12.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., with the holding of over 41.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $894.43 million and represent 11.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.77% shares in the company for having 27.39 million shares of worth $590.6 million while later fund manager owns 21.04 million shares of worth $446.32 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.97% of company’s outstanding stock.