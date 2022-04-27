Shares In Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) -3.40% Down, YTD

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 18.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.60B, closed the last trade at $40.18 per share which meant it lost -$1.47 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The FCX stock price is -29.19% off its 52-week high price of $51.91 and 25.54% above the 52-week low of $29.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.89.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Sporting -3.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the FCX stock price touched $40.18 or saw a rise of 20.47%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved -3.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed -22.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.82% from current levels.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.96%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.20% and 62.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.52 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.5 billion and $4.85 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.00% for the current quarter and 28.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 0.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.14% with a share float percentage of 79.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 1,553 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.74 million shares worth more than $4.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 107.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.47 billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 41.46 million shares of worth $1.35 billion while later fund manager owns 30.83 million shares of worth $1.0 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.