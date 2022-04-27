Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) Must Gain 52.4% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.72B, closed the last trade at $13.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The IOT stock price is -139.95% off its 52-week high price of $31.41 and 4.43% above the 52-week low of $12.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Sporting -5.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the IOT stock price touched $13.09 or saw a rise of 9.03%. Year-to-date, Samsara Inc. shares have moved -53.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) have changed -25.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -159.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.99% from current levels.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Samsara Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.49 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $136.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 13 and August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.46% with a share float percentage of 24.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Samsara Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.