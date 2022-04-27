Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Estimation And Forecast

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $800.89M, closed the recent trade at $4.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The PBI stock price is -130.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.06 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $4.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Sporting -2.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the PBI stock price touched $4.37 or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, Pitney Bowes Inc. shares have moved -32.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) have changed -13.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $962.98 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $940.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $873.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.40% for the current quarter and 7.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.00% over the past 5 years.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 4.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.21%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.67% with a share float percentage of 75.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pitney Bowes Inc. having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.62 million shares worth more than $130.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.79 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 7.89 million shares of worth $52.34 million while later fund manager owns 4.72 million shares of worth $31.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.