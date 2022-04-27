Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 30.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.85B, closed the last trade at $13.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The PBR stock price is -21.34% off its 52-week high price of $16.09 and 39.97% above the 52-week low of $7.96. The 3-month trading volume is 33.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.75.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting -2.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the PBR stock price touched $13.26 or saw a rise of 12.99%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved 20.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed -9.73%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.30%, compared to 33.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.40% and 1,525.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.57 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.90% over the past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 15.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.18% with a share float percentage of 22.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 187.68 million shares worth more than $2.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 102.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 2.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 38.45 million shares of worth $377.6 million while later fund manager owns 31.8 million shares of worth $312.3 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.