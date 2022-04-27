NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Forecast To Gain 13.26% And Reach Consensus Price Target

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 4.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.70B, closed the last trade at $18.51 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The NOV stock price is -29.98% off its 52-week high price of $24.06 and 38.09% above the 52-week low of $11.46. The 3-month trading volume is 5.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NOV Inc. (NOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the NOV stock price touched $18.51 or saw a rise of 9.44%. Year-to-date, NOV Inc. shares have moved 36.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have changed -7.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.96% from current levels.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NOV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 134.69%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.41 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 91.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.00%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.81% with a share float percentage of 98.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NOV Inc. having a total of 508 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pzena Investment Management Llc with over 40.67 million shares worth more than $551.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Pzena Investment Management Llc held 10.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $509.52 million and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.31% shares in the company for having 24.8 million shares of worth $407.18 million while later fund manager owns 11.12 million shares of worth $150.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.