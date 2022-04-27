NiSource Inc. (NI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 4.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.74B, closed the last trade at $30.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The NI stock price is -7.88% off its 52-week high price of $32.58 and 21.69% above the 52-week low of $23.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.22 million shares.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Sporting -1.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the NI stock price touched $30.20 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, NiSource Inc. shares have moved 9.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have changed -3.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.28% from current levels.

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NiSource Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.84%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.80% and 5.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.21 billion and $1.55 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.80% for the current quarter and 5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 771.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.52%.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.94 at a share yield of 3.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.09%.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.09% with a share float percentage of 95.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NiSource Inc. having a total of 759 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 51.11 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 47.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 billion and represent 12.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 11.14 million shares of worth $269.95 million while later fund manager owns 8.86 million shares of worth $214.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.