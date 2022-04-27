NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) investors to reap big returns again

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.54M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -17.11% during that session. The NRBO stock price is -1013.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.57 and -13.56% below the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Sporting -17.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the NRBO stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 35.16%. Year-to-date, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -41.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have changed -26.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.06%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.50% and -6.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.00% over the past 5 years.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.90% with a share float percentage of 53.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $1.52 million while later fund manager owns 59547.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.