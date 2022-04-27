Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Shares Lost -$0.42 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 4.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.50B, closed the last trade at $86.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The MNST stock price is -15.8% off its 52-week high price of $99.89 and 16.79% above the 52-week low of $71.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Sporting -0.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MNST stock price touched $86.26 or saw a rise of 2.01%. Year-to-date, Monster Beverage Corporation shares have moved -10.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) have changed 9.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Monster Beverage Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.34%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.60% and 8.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.2 billion and $1.22 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 12.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -2.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.95%.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.99% with a share float percentage of 91.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monster Beverage Corporation having a total of 1,098 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.5 million shares worth more than $2.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 10.53 million shares of worth $1.01 billion while later fund manager owns 7.96 million shares of worth $764.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.