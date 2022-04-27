Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Falls -10.13%, Causing Bears To Lose

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.43M, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -10.13% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -434.18% off its 52-week high price of $14.69 and 32.73% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 million shares.

Sporting -10.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MNTS stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 20.98%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc. shares have moved -34.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -190.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -190.91% from current levels.

Figures show that Momentus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -167.65%, compared to 2.20% for the industry.

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 5.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.60% with a share float percentage of 44.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momentus Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Movers Lab, LLC with over 27.0 million shares worth more than $112.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Prime Movers Lab, LLC held 33.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.16 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $2.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $2.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.