Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $349.87B, closed the recent trade at $365.29 per share which meant it gained $21.18 on the day or 6.16% during that session. The MA stock price is -9.91% off its 52-week high price of $401.50 and 16.34% above the 52-week low of $305.61. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 8 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.21.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) trade information

Sporting 6.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MA stock price touched $365.29 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Mastercard Incorporated shares have moved -4.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have changed -1.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $431.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $360.00 while the price target rests at a high of $472.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.45% from the levels at last check today.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mastercard Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.36%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.80% and 31.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.10%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.17 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.12 billion and $4.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.40% for the current quarter and 22.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 37.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.04%.

MA Dividends

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.96 at a share yield of 0.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.73% with a share float percentage of 87.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mastercard Incorporated having a total of 3,464 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.15 million shares worth more than $25.21 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 65.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.61 billion and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 24.89 million shares of worth $8.66 billion while later fund manager owns 18.29 million shares of worth $6.36 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.