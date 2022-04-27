Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Dropped -33.73% In One Month

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.98M, closed the last trade at $1.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.17% during that session. The KOPN stock price is -499.41% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 1.78% above the 52-week low of $1.66. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Sporting -1.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the KOPN stock price touched $1.69 or saw a rise of 11.05%. Year-to-date, Kopin Corporation shares have moved -58.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) have changed -33.73%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kopin Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.36%, compared to 20.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.03 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -182.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.37% with a share float percentage of 38.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kopin Corporation having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 7.56 million shares worth more than $30.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.97 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.19% shares in the company for having 4.77 million shares of worth $14.03 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $8.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.