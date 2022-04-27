InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Shares Have Declined -49.13% Year To Date

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.45M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.91% during that session. The NVIV stock price is -304.35% off its 52-week high price of $0.93 and 8.7% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 546.16K shares.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Sporting 7.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the NVIV stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares have moved -49.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have changed -33.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 77.90% over the past 5 years.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.59% with a share float percentage of 11.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.87 million shares worth more than $0.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.1 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.