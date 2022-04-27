Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.03

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 3.45 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.67M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.54% during that session. The MARK stock price is -1055.17% off its 52-week high price of $6.70 and 3.45% above the 52-week low of $0.56. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting -4.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MARK stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 14.06%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings Inc. shares have moved -41.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed -27.56%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -546.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -546.55% from current levels.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 168.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.27 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 174.80% for the current quarter and 142.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.56% with a share float percentage of 23.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 4.24 million shares worth more than $4.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.25 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $2.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $1.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.