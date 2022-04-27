How Is Medtronic plc. (NYSE: MDT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 5.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.16B, closed the last trade at $106.78 per share which meant it lost -$2.7 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The MDT stock price is -27.26% off its 52-week high price of $135.89 and 7.87% above the 52-week low of $98.38. The 3-month trading volume is 6.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medtronic plc (MDT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.56.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

Sporting -2.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MDT stock price touched $106.78 or saw a rise of 6.59%. Year-to-date, Medtronic plc shares have moved 3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have changed -1.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $105.00 while the price target rests at a high of $149.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.67% from current levels.

Medtronic plc (MDT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -13.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.44 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.19 billion and $7.87 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.00% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -26.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.16%.

MDT Dividends

Medtronic plc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.52 at a share yield of 2.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.77% with a share float percentage of 82.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medtronic plc having a total of 2,733 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 112.5 million shares worth more than $14.1 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 103.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.91 billion and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 38.0 million shares of worth $4.76 billion while later fund manager owns 28.22 million shares of worth $3.54 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.