How Is EQT Corporation. (NYSE: EQT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 7.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.45B, closed the last trade at $38.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The EQT stock price is -16.85% off its 52-week high price of $45.50 and 59.66% above the 52-week low of $15.71. The 3-month trading volume is 10.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the EQT stock price touched $38.94 or saw a rise of 14.23%. Year-to-date, EQT Corporation shares have moved 78.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) have changed 13.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $64.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.25% from current levels.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EQT Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 198.91%, compared to 27.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2,850.00% and 210.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $922.33 million and $1.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.00% for the current quarter and 46.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 52.71%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.83% with a share float percentage of 90.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQT Corporation having a total of 504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 49.97 million shares worth more than $1.02 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 28.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $586.5 million and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 14.97 million shares of worth $306.24 million while later fund manager owns 8.54 million shares of worth $174.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.