Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.64B, closed the last trade at $14.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -5.36% during that session. The SGFY stock price is -115.17% off its 52-week high price of $31.91 and 25.08% above the 52-week low of $11.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Sporting -5.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the SGFY stock price touched $14.83 or saw a rise of 11.09%. Year-to-date, Signify Health Inc. shares have moved 4.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have changed -14.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -142.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.38% from current levels.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signify Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 800.00%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $173.15 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $222.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.64% with a share float percentage of 118.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signify Health Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 139.61 million shares worth more than $2.49 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 81.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $320.48 million and represent 10.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.20% shares in the company for having 10.56 million shares of worth $143.5 million while later fund manager owns 8.47 million shares of worth $115.11 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.97% of company’s outstanding stock.