Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.46B, closed the recent trade at $156.91 per share which meant it gained $14.35 on the day or 10.07% during that session. The RGEN stock price is -108.6% off its 52-week high price of $327.32 and 11.8% above the 52-week low of $138.40. The 3-month trading volume is 449.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) trade information

Sporting 10.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the RGEN stock price touched $156.91 or saw a rise of 8.76%. Year-to-date, Repligen Corporation shares have moved -46.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have changed -21.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $272.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $210.00 while the price target rests at a high of $335.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.83% from the levels at last check today.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Repligen Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.54%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.90% and -1.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $185.48 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $198.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $117.01 million and $144.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.50% for the current quarter and 37.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 101.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

RGEN Dividends

Repligen Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.19% with a share float percentage of 93.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repligen Corporation having a total of 660 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.19 million shares worth more than $1.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $491.33 million while later fund manager owns 1.49 million shares of worth $395.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.