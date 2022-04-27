Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Shares Have Declined -6.20% Year To Date

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $873.57M, closed the last trade at $21.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The GSL stock price is -39.69% off its 52-week high price of $30.02 and 36.95% above the 52-week low of $13.55. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.39.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the GSL stock price touched $21.49 or saw a rise of 19.51%. Year-to-date, Global Ship Lease Inc. shares have moved -6.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) have changed -23.47%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.55% from current levels.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Global Ship Lease Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.29%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 297.10% and 406.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.97 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $135.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $69.97 million and $72.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.50% for the current quarter and 86.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 117.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 4.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.70% with a share float percentage of 62.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Ship Lease Inc. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 2.59 million shares worth more than $61.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 7.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 2.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.86 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 13919.0 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 7930.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.