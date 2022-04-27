GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 29.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.07M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 29.20% during that session. The GOVX stock price is -575.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 25.23% above the 52-week low of $0.83. The 3-month trading volume is 411.93K shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Sporting 29.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the GOVX stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 13.95%. Year-to-date, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have moved -69.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have changed -19.57%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -440.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -440.54% from current levels.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -87.90%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.95% with a share float percentage of 8.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GeoVax Labs Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 52824.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 91551.0 shares of worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.