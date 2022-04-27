Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FLAC) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -0.10% Stock Price Decline

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.39M, closed the recent trade at $9.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The FLAC stock price is -1.62% off its 52-week high price of $10.02 and 2.13% above the 52-week low of $9.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28860.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.93K shares.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the FLAC stock price touched $9.86 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 1.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC) have changed 0.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (FLAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.54% over the past 6 months.

FLAC Dividends

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.71% with a share float percentage of 49.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $7.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. held 5.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.77 million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $1.22 million while later fund manager owns 5931.0 shares of worth $57945.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.