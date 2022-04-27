Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 8.75% Rise

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.54M, closed the recent trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 8.75% during that session. The FEMY stock price is -690.23% off its 52-week high price of $13.75 and 15.52% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Sporting 8.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the FEMY stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 15.12%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc. shares have moved -58.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed -27.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 54770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -934.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -359.77% from the levels at last check today.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Femasys Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.96%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $326k and $326k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.00% for the current quarter and -8.00% for the next.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.52% with a share float percentage of 12.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Femasys Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $1.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tri Locum Partners, LP, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 7353.0 shares of worth $50956.0 while later fund manager owns 6504.0 shares of worth $45072.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.