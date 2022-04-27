Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): What Makes The Stock Good?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.46B, closed the recent trade at $182.44 per share which meant it gained $3.86 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The EXPE stock price is -19.34% off its 52-week high price of $217.72 and 25.03% above the 52-week low of $136.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the EXPE stock price touched $182.44 or saw a rise of 7.29%. Year-to-date, Expedia Group Inc. shares have moved -1.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have changed -7.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $215.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $155.00 while the price target rests at a high of $265.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -45.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.04% from the levels at last check today.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Expedia Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 367.27%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 126.10% and 79.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.90%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.32 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $920 million and $1.25 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.30% for the current quarter and 82.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 90.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.80%.

EXPE Dividends

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.21% with a share float percentage of 98.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expedia Group Inc. having a total of 1,097 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.41 million shares worth more than $2.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 12.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.29 billion and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 4.15 million shares of worth $749.87 million while later fund manager owns 3.3 million shares of worth $596.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.